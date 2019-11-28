UrduPoint.com
French Patrol Ship Enters Ukraine's Port Of Odessa - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:19 PM

A French corvette, the Commandant Birot (F796), docked in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Thursday, local media said

The patrol ship docked at a pier at 11:20 a.m. (17:20 GMT), the Dumskaya newspaper said.

The naval ship left the French port of Toulon on November 14, crossed the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles on November 19 and entered the Black Sea, according to the French navy.

It will spend some 20 days in the region, working together with Black Sea nations, particularly Georgia, Ukraine and Romania. The Odessan paper said that it trained with Georgians on November 26.

The 264-feet-long ship is equipped with a short-ranged Simbad defense system firing Mistral missiles, a 100mm naval gun, two 20mm guns and four 12.7mm machine guns.

