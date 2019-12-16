UrduPoint.com
French Pension Chief Delevoye Resigns Amid Protests Over Retirement Plan Reform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) French high commissioner in charge of a pension reform, Jean-Paul Delevoye, resigned on Monday amid protests against the retirement system overhaul, Le Monde newspaper reported citing sources.

The official reportedly found himself under public scrutiny over his failure to mention some facts in his declaration of interests and maintaining a paying job after becoming part of the government, which created a conflict of interest.

Delevoye decided to quit "of his own volition," the presidential office said as quoted by Le Monde.

The proposed reform, which would change how pensions are calculated, led to a series of strikes. It would see some categories of workers, including employees of the national railroad operator SNCF, give up early retirement. According to SNCF, 61 percent of its drivers were on strike as of Monday morning, as well as 41 percent of ticket inspectors and 17.3 percent of switchers.

