French Pension Chief Delevoye Resigns Amid Protests Over Retirement Plan Reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) French high commissioner in charge of a pension reform, Jean-Paul Delevoye, resigned on Monday amid protests against the retirement system overhaul, according to his statement.

"Today, I offered my resignation to the president and the prime minister," the statement posted on Twitter read.

The official reportedly found himself under public scrutiny over his failure to mention some facts in his declaration of interests and maintaining a paying job after becoming part of the government, which created a conflict of interest.

Delevoye decided to quit "of his own volition," the presidential office said as quoted by Le Monde newspaper.

In his statement, Delevoye expressed regret over the fact that the trust his co-workers had in him had been undermined by "violent blows and false parallels."

The proposed reform, which would change how pensions are calculated, led to a series of strikes. It would see some categories of workers, including employees of the national railroad operator SNCF, give up early retirement. According to SNCF, 61 percent of its drivers were on strike as of Monday morning, as well as 41 percent of ticket inspectors and 17.3 percent of switchers.