UrduPoint.com

French Pension Reform Aimed At Keeping Taxes Low - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

French Pension Reform Aimed at Keeping Taxes Low - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The pension reform in France is being carried out to balance the country's pension financial system without raising taxes, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

The draft pension reform provides for gradually increasing the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years and canceling special regimes for a number of difficult professions. The draft bill caused massive public outrage and a wave of demonstrations that swept across the country.

"Why are we carrying out this (pension) reform? In order to keep out distributive (pension) system, not to raise taxes, not to decrease pensions and increase debt. All we do is aimed at that.

We stick to this aim and keep it," Veran said in his interview for French radio station Europe 1.

He also said that the retirement age is being increased to "look the French people in the eye in five, 10, 15 years" and to tell them that their pension contributions and the pension system itself would guarantee them "decent income" in retirement.

French government spokesman added that adopting the pension reform would "without a shadow of doubt" ensure the country's financial balance by 2030.

On March 11, the upper chamber of the French parliament endorsed the pension reform project suggested by the government. On March 16, the lower chamber will vote on the document.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Vote France Chamber March All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

8 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

59 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

59 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

58 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

59 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.