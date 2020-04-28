French People to Move Freely Without Special Permits From May 11 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) French people will be able to move around without special permits after May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

"It will again be possible to move freely, without certification except for travel more than 100 kilometers from home, which will be possible only for compelling, family or professional reasons," Philippe said, presenting a plan for exiting the quarantine to the National Assembly, the French parliament's lower house.