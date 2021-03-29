French pharma firm guilty of fraud, manslaughter over weight loss pill: court

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A French court on Monday found pharma giant Servier guilty of "aggravated fraud" and "involuntary manslaughter" over a diabetes and weight loss pill blamed for hundreds of deaths in one of the country's worst health scandals.

The drug Mediator was on the market for 33 years and used by about five million people before being pulled in 2009 over fears it could cause serious heart problems -- more than a decade after such concerns had first been raised.