French Pharma Giant Sanofi To Buy US' Principia Biopharma For Nearly $3.7Bln

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

French Pharma Giant Sanofi to Buy US' Principia Biopharma for Nearly $3.7Bln

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi on Monday announced its plan to purchase all outstanding shares of US company Principia Biopharma for around $3.68 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi on Monday announced its plan to purchase all outstanding shares of US company Principia Biopharma for around $3.68 billion.

"Sanofi and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases, entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.68 billion (on a fully diluted basis)," the companies said in a joint statement published on the Sanofi website.

Sanofi is a global drugmaker headquartered in Paris.

According to CEO Paul Hudson, the acquisition of Principia Biopharma will let the companies "accelerate the development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs".

San-Francisco based Principia Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to develop drugs to treat immune-mediated diseases. It has been working with Sanofi since 2017, and the deal "will bring significant resources to expand and accelerate the potential benefits of these therapies", Principia Biopharma's CEO, Martin Babler, said in the statement.

The deal is planned to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

