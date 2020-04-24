French Pharmaceutical Giant Sanafi Reports Sales Growth Amid Coronavirus

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, known for covering vaccine production and developing a COVID-19 vaccine, announced on Friday that it had earned almost 9 billion euros (over $9.6 billion) in the first trimester of the year, with half of its profit being attributable to the coronavirus pandemic

Moscow (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, known for covering vaccine production and developing a COVID-19 vaccine, announced on Friday that it had earned almost 9 billion Euros (over $9.6 billion) in the first trimester of the year, with half of its profit being attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Net sales were 8,973 million, up 6.9% on a reported basis and 6.6% at CER with Dupixent sales up 129.8% to 776 million," the company sales report says concerning the first trimester.

The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic is accountable for around half of the sales increase. However, it also predicted the favorable impact of the epidemic to fade in the second quarter.

Sanofi is a French multinational pharmaceutical giant, known as one of the world's largest by prescription sales. The company covers vaccine production, as well as other major therapeutic areas medications. It is widely known as a developer of Dupixent, a prescription medicine used for allergic diseases.

Notably, the Sanofi laboratory is currently participating in the development of vaccines against COVID-19. Moreover, it has arranged two studies to evaluate hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment of the coronavirus disease.

As of Friday, France has had nearly 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which includes almost 22,000 related fatalities and over 42,000 recoveries.