French Pilots Start Air Policing Duties in Baltic Region - Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) French pilots have assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace during an official ceremony at Amari Air Base near Tallinn, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

The French and their Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets will replace Polish pilots flying F-16.

Commander of the Estonian Air Force Colonel Rauno Sirk thanked Polish pilots for their service and welcomed their French counterparts.

Since 2004 NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.