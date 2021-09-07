French Plane Suspected of Violating Finnish Airspace

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:54 PM

A French plane is suspected of illegally crossing into Finnish airspace on Tuesday, according to the Nordic country's defense ministry

"State French plane is suspected of violating the airspace of Finland in the Gulf of Finland.

The alleged breach occurred on Tuesday morning, September 7," the statement read.

The border guard service is investigating the incident and pledges to provide further information after the probe is over, the ministry added.

