French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - General Staff

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) French fighters Mirage 2000 and Rafale carried out a mission to observe the Black Sea in international airspace on Wednesday and Thursday, and, in accordance with international law, they were not sent into Russia's airspace, the French Armed Forces' General Staff told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia's Su-27 fighters had escorted French fighters, which were trying to approach Russia's borders, on Wednesday over the Black Sea.

"On Wednesday, December 8, two French fighters, Mirage 2000 and Rafale, carried out an observation mission over the Black Sea in international airspace. The entire flight was carried out in accordance with international law," the French General Staff said.

They noted that the Russian fighter "approached and escorted the French aircraft throughout most of their transit over the Black Sea."

"Contrary to what could be said, French aircraft were not sent to Russian airspace. The attitude of the Russian pilots was professional and in line with practice. They did not interfere with the flights of French aircraft or their freedom of navigation in international airspace," the statement says.

The situation repeated on December 9 with two Russian Su-27 fighters during the second observation mission of two French fighters under the same conditions, the French military added.