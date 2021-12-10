UrduPoint.com

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading To Russian Borders - General Staff

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:23 AM

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - General Staff

French fighters Mirage 2000 and Rafale carried out a mission to observe the Black Sea in international airspace on Wednesday and Thursday, and, in accordance with international law, they were not sent into Russia's airspace, the French Armed Forces' General Staff told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) French fighters Mirage 2000 and Rafale carried out a mission to observe the Black Sea in international airspace on Wednesday and Thursday, and, in accordance with international law, they were not sent into Russia's airspace, the French Armed Forces' General Staff told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia's Su-27 fighters had escorted French fighters, which were trying to approach Russia's borders, on Wednesday over the Black Sea.

"On Wednesday, December 8, two French fighters, Mirage 2000 and Rafale, carried out an observation mission over the Black Sea in international airspace. The entire flight was carried out in accordance with international law," the French General Staff said.

They noted that the Russian fighter "approached and escorted the French aircraft throughout most of their transit over the Black Sea."

"Contrary to what could be said, French aircraft were not sent to Russian airspace. The attitude of the Russian pilots was professional and in line with practice. They did not interfere with the flights of French aircraft or their freedom of navigation in international airspace," the statement says.

The situation repeated on December 9 with two Russian Su-27 fighters during the second observation mission of two French fighters under the same conditions, the French military added.

Related Topics

Russia Same December

Recent Stories

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged ..

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Blo ..

Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Bloomberg in Defamation Case

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

5 minutes ago
 13 Burkina defence volunteers killed in attack: se ..

13 Burkina defence volunteers killed in attack: security sources

5 minutes ago
 UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomati ..

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

17 minutes ago
 Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insig ..

Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insignificant'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.