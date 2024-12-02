French PM At Risk In Hostile Parliament Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier faced being deposed by a hostile parliament Monday when his government presents a social security financing plan that has the opposition up in arms
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier faced being deposed by a hostile parliament Monday when his government presents a social security financing plan that has the opposition up in arms.
The conservative Barnier, who formed a minority government in September after an inconclusive general election, lives under the constant threat of a no-confidence vote that could force him to quit.
Key to any such vote is Marine Le Pen, parliamentary leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) that has opposed several parts of the government's 2025 budget plan, including the social security financing to be debated in the lower-house National Assembly on Monday.
In the latest concession to the RN, the prime minister's office said it was scrapping plans for a less generous prescription drug reimbursement policy from next year.
If Barnier fails to get a parliamentary majority for his measures, he is expected to use executive powers to adopt them without a vote, a procedure under article 49.3 of the French constitution.
Such a move could trigger a vote of no confidence that he could survive only if Le Pen's party abstains, with Barnier having little hope of finding any left wing support.
A no-confidence motion could come as early as Wednesday.
If the government falls, it would be the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.
- 'Accept to negotiate' -
RN party leader Jordan Bardella said Monday that a censure motion was likely.
"The National Rally will trigger a no-confidence vote, except of course if there is a last-minute miracle," he told RTL radio.
Le Pen reacted icily Sunday after Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said the government did not plan any further changes to the social security budget plan.
"We have taken note," she told AFP, calling the stance "extremely closed-minded and partisan behaviour".
She demanded in an interview with La Tribune newspaper that Barnier accept further "discussion" about her party's wishes.
"All Mr Barnier has to do is accept to negotiate," she said.
Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon on Monday said Barnier's team remained "open to dialogue" to find a compromise.
The RN is the largest single party in the 577-seat National Assembly, with more than 140 deputies.
On Thursday, Barnier scrapped a previously planned increase on an electricity tax, in a concession to critics.
Saint-Martin has highlighted that the budget proposals have already been discussed by a parliamentary commission ahead of Monday's debate and changed following talks between National Assembly deputies and upper house senators.
"To reject this text is to reject a democratic agreement," he said.
- Debt threat -
The Senate, where right wing parties have a majority, partly approved the 2025 budget Sunday, giving a green light to government revenue projections, in a vote boycotted by the left.
The Socialist party, part of the left-wing opposition, told Barnier it would vote against him if he used article 49.3 to push through a budget.
Saint-Martin warned that the fall of the government would raise the risk premium on French government debt that has reached rare heights because of the country's shaky financial situation.
France escaped a debt downgrade by S&P last week, with the ratings agency saying that "despite ongoing political uncertainty, we expect France to comply -- with a delay -- with the EU fiscal framework and to gradually consolidate public finances".
Barnier has promised to improve France's fiscal position by 60 billion Euros ($64 billion) in 2025 in the hope of cutting the public-sector deficit to five percent of gross domestic product, from 6.1 percent of GDP this year.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
More Stories From World
-
Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to rival Olympics9 minutes ago
-
Chad not seeking to 'replace' France after breaking military ties: president5 minutes ago
-
Canal blast sparks new stand-off between Kosovo and Serbia1 hour ago
-
UN chief defends plastic pollution talks after collapse1 hour ago
-
Ghana's economy dominates tight election race1 hour ago
-
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees1 hour ago
-
Georgia pro-EU protesters 'standing firm', president says2 hours ago
-
'Foreign interference' not behind Syria flareup: Turkey2 hours ago
-
Pakistan draws valuable lessons from coastal cities in China: Saleem Mandviwalla2 hours ago
-
Germany says 'door remains open' for Georgia to join EU2 hours ago
-
'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu41 minutes ago
-
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match2 hours ago