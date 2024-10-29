French PM Barnier 'operated On For Cervical Lesion'
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier was "operated on for a cervical lesion" at the weekend, his office said on Monday, adding that laboratory results would come back "in a few weeks".
The operation to the 73-year-old's neck "went very well", his office said in a statement signed by Barnier's doctor Olivier Hersan.
"Results of the analysis will be known in a few weeks," he added.
Hersan said that the premier had already "returned to working normally at the Hotel de Matignon", the prime minister's official residence in Paris.
Barnier spoke to both government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon and Minister for Parliamentary Relations Nathalie Delattre on Monday.
The prime minister "will resume public activities at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 31", the statement read.
Ministers "were informed... a few hours ago, ahead of the official statement being released" about the operation, Industry Minister Marc Ferracci told broadcaster LCP on Monday evening.
"I think he'll be back very quickly," Ferracci added.
Barnier's office declined to divulge any further details of the condition that may have caused the lesion when contacted by AFP.
Neither did it specify in which hospital he was operated on or exactly what procedure he underwent.
- Government on shaky ground -
Barnier's public agenda for the week calls for him to meet senior lawmakers and ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday at Matignon.
But it does not include routine government question sessions at the National Assembly (lower house) and Senate on those days.
The operation comes at a tense time for Barnier's coalition government of conservatives and centrists, cobbled together months after July's snap election.
He is far short of a majority in the National Assembly, which is currently debating a budget that aims to slash spending and raise taxes to bring galloping deficits under control.
Many observers agree that there is little hope of finding a majority to pass any budget at all in a chamber dominated by a left alliance and the far-right National Rally (RN).
That leaves a question mark over the government's survival into the new year.
"When all is said and done, I think the budget won't pass and the government won't survive the winter... I don't see how it could go any differently," Eric Coquerel, a hard-left MP who heads parliament's powerful Finance Committee, told broadcaster RMC.
Barnier's operation is the first for a serving head of French government in 40 years, since Socialist premier Pierre Mauroy was admitted to hospital for a lung condition in 1984.
Presidents Charles de Gaulle, Francois Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy were also treated in hospital during their terms in office.
President Georges Pompidou died in office in 1974 after concealing a rare blood cancer from the public.
Recent Stories
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
More Stories From World
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia after contested vote11 minutes ago
-
Who said what on Ten Hag's sacking as Man Utd manager11 minutes ago
-
Bolivia says Morales falsely claimed assassination bid21 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or over perceived Vinicius snub22 minutes ago
-
Apple rolls out AI features across devices1 hour ago
-
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN3 hours ago
-
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster3 hours ago
-
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN3 hours ago
-
Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'4 hours ago
-
Greenhouse gases at new all-time high in 2023: warns UN agency3 hours ago
-
NATO chief says N.Korean troop deployment signals Putin's 'desperation'3 hours ago
-
Chad hunts attackers after 40 killed in Boko Haram raid3 hours ago