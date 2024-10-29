Open Menu

French PM Barnier 'operated On For Cervical Lesion': Office

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 01:50 AM

French PM Barnier 'operated on for cervical lesion': office

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier was "operated on for a cervical lesion" at the weekend, his office said on Monday.

"results of the analysis will be known in a few weeks," Barnier's office said in a statement signed by the prime minister's doctor Olivier Hersan.

Hersan added that the operation "went very well" and that the 73-year-old premier had already returned to work.

Barnier spoke to both government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon and Minister for Parliamentary Relations Nathalie Delattre on Monday.

The prime minister "will resume public activities at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 31", the statement read.

Barnier's public agenda for the week also calls for him to meet senior lawmakers and ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday at his Hotel de Matignon office in Paris.

But it does not include routine government question sessions at the National Assembly (lower house) and Senate on those days.

Barnier's office declined to give any further details of the condition that may have caused the lesion when contacted by AFP.

Neither did it specify in which hospital he was operated on or exactly what procedure he underwent.

Barnier's operation is the first for a serving head of French government in 40 years, since Socialist premier Pierre Mauroy was admitted to hospital for a lung condition in 1984.

Presidents Charles de Gaulle, Francois Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy were also treated in hospital during their terms in office.

President Georges Pompidou died in office in 1974 after concealing a rare blood cancer from the public.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Prime Minister France Hotel Doctor Died Paris Pierre May October Cancer From Government Cabinet Blood

Recent Stories

No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

2 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

2 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

2 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

2 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

2 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

2 hours ago
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

3 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

3 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

3 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

3 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

3 hours ago
 SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World