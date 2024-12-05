Open Menu

French PM Expected To Resign After No-confidence Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

French PM expected to resign after no-confidence vote

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron was on Thursday seeking urgent ways to halt growing political and financial chaos after a no-confidence vote left France without a functioning government, a budget or an obvious path out of the quagmire.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier was expected to tender his resignation on Thursday and is poised to be contemporary France's shortest-serving premier.

A majority of lawmakers on Wednesday supported a no-confidence vote proposed by the hard left and backed by the far right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's record-quick ejection comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer, which resulted in a hung parliament with no political force able to form overall majority and the far right holding the key to the government's survival.

The trigger for Barnier's ouster was his 2025 budget plan including austerity measures that were unacceptable to a majority in parliament, but that he argued were necessary to stabilise France's finances.

On Monday he had forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

The successful no-confidence motion cancelled the government's entire financing plan, leading to an automatic renewal of the current budget into next year, unless any new government can somehow rush through approval of a new budget by Christmas -- an unlikely scenario.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Parliament Vote Budget France Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

16 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

15 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

15 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

15 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

16 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

16 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

16 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

16 hours ago

More Stories From World