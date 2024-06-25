French PM, far-right chief lock horns in crunch debate

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the chief of the main far-right party Jordan Bardella were set to go head-to-head Tuesday in a key tv debate as voters prepare for the most polarising election in decades.

Bardella's National Rally (RN) still has a clear lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the parliamentary elections, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lagging in third.

The rhetoric has reached fever pitch with Macron warning of "civil war", the latest intervention from the president to spark disquiet even from within his own ranks.

Tuesday night's debate from 1845 GMT will pit Attal against RN party chief Bardella and Manuel Bompard of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) which is part of the NFP coalition.

At just 28, Bardella could become the first far-right prime minister in France's modern history, though he has said he will only take the job if the RN wins an absolute majority in parliament.

- 'No longer controls anything' -

Regardless of the result, Macron has vowed to stay on as president until the end of his second term in 2027.

He has been criticised from all sides for his decision to call the snap election after his party received a drubbing in a European vote earlier this month.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior member of the ruling Renaissance party, acknowledged that the French "have found it hard to understand" the dissolution. Former premier Edouard Philippe, who leads an allied centrist party, said simply that Macron had "killed the presidential majority".

An Ifop poll has the RN on 36 percent support, the left-wing NFP on 29.5 percent and Macron's camp on 20.5 percent, leading the unpopular president's allies to beg him to step back from the campaign.

But Macron weighed in on Monday evening to warn that the programmes of the two "extremes" could spark a "civil war", accusing both the RN and France Unbowed of sowing tensions and division.

Leaders of both left and right condemned his remarks.

The RN's three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is also expected to challenge for the Elysee again in 2027, said Macron's argument was "weak" and showed "he thinks he's lost this election".

Patrick Kanner, head of the centre-left Socialists in the Senate, said his remarks showed France is "faced with someone who no longer controls anything."

- 'What debate?' -

Some suggested that Tuesday's TV debate was unlikely to change the balance between the three blocs.

"What debate? People have already chosen, it's already crystallised," a top member of Macron's team, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "Maybe it can help us with the abstainers."

In a sign of how traditional parties have collapsed, the right-wing Republicans -- in power little more than a decade ago under Nicolas Sarkozy -- are not represented at all in Tuesday's TV debate.

A top court rejected their demand to be included a few hours before it began.

Meanwhile, Bardella and Attal both requested that the left-wing slot in Tuesday's debate be taken by France Unbowed founder Jean-Luc Melenchon rather than Bompard.

A former presidential candidate, Melenchon is the most recognisable but also the most divisive figure on the left due to his radical positions.

Many on the left hope a more "consensus" candidate will take the post of prime minister if they win.

Melenchon "is not the leader of the New Popular Front and he will not be prime minister," Ecologist Party leader Marine Tondelier told AFP on Monday.

Melenchon himself has refused to rule himself out of the running, saying his name "opens doors in working-class neighbourhoods."

fio-er/sjw/cb/yad