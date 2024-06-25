Open Menu

French PM, Far-right Chief Lock Horns In Crunch Debate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM

French PM, far-right chief lock horns in crunch debate

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the chief of the main far-right party Jordan Bardella were set to go head-to-head Tuesday in a key tv debate as voters prepare for the most polarising election in decades.

Bardella's National Rally (RN) still has a clear lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the parliamentary elections, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lagging in third.

The rhetoric has reached fever pitch with Macron warning of "civil war", the latest intervention from the president to spark disquiet even from within his own ranks.

Tuesday night's debate from 1845 GMT will pit Attal against RN party chief Bardella and Manuel Bompard of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) which is part of the NFP coalition.

At just 28, Bardella could become the first far-right prime minister in France's modern history, though he has said he will only take the job if the RN wins an absolute majority in parliament.

- 'No longer controls anything' -

Regardless of the result, Macron has vowed to stay on as president until the end of his second term in 2027.

He has been criticised from all sides for his decision to call the snap election after his party received a drubbing in a European vote earlier this month.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior member of the ruling Renaissance party, acknowledged that the French "have found it hard to understand" the dissolution. Former premier Edouard Philippe, who leads an allied centrist party, said simply that Macron had "killed the presidential majority".

An Ifop poll has the RN on 36 percent support, the left-wing NFP on 29.5 percent and Macron's camp on 20.5 percent, leading the unpopular president's allies to beg him to step back from the campaign.

But Macron weighed in on Monday evening to warn that the programmes of the two "extremes" could spark a "civil war", accusing both the RN and France Unbowed of sowing tensions and division.

Leaders of both left and right condemned his remarks.

The RN's three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is also expected to challenge for the Elysee again in 2027, said Macron's argument was "weak" and showed "he thinks he's lost this election".

Patrick Kanner, head of the centre-left Socialists in the Senate, said his remarks showed France is "faced with someone who no longer controls anything."

- 'What debate?' -

Some suggested that Tuesday's TV debate was unlikely to change the balance between the three blocs.

"What debate? People have already chosen, it's already crystallised," a top member of Macron's team, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "Maybe it can help us with the abstainers."

In a sign of how traditional parties have collapsed, the right-wing Republicans -- in power little more than a decade ago under Nicolas Sarkozy -- are not represented at all in Tuesday's TV debate.

A top court rejected their demand to be included a few hours before it began.

Meanwhile, Bardella and Attal both requested that the left-wing slot in Tuesday's debate be taken by France Unbowed founder Jean-Luc Melenchon rather than Bompard.

A former presidential candidate, Melenchon is the most recognisable but also the most divisive figure on the left due to his radical positions.

Many on the left hope a more "consensus" candidate will take the post of prime minister if they win.

Melenchon "is not the leader of the New Popular Front and he will not be prime minister," Ecologist Party leader Marine Tondelier told AFP on Monday.

Melenchon himself has refused to rule himself out of the running, saying his name "opens doors in working-class neighbourhoods."

fio-er/sjw/cb/yad

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Parliament Vote France Job Alliance Lead Sunday Post TV All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

4 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

7 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

7 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

9 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

10 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

11 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

11 hours ago

More Stories From World