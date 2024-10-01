French PM lays out plan for stricter immigration policy

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Tuesday said that France needed a stricter immigration and integration policy as he laid out his government priorities to parliament.

The conservative premier's plan to tighten immigration policies and border controls is emblematic of the rightward shift in French politics following this summer's legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.

"We no longer have satisfactory control over our migration policy," Barnier said.

"As a result, no longer are we meeting our integration objectives in a satisfactory manner," the 73-year-old told French parliament's lower house, the National Assembly.

France has a long tradition of welcoming refugees and immigrants.

But a rise in the number of asylum seekers, a chronic affordable housing shortage and a cost-of-living crisis have worsened social tensions.

Speaking in parliament, Barnier vowed to be "ruthless" with people-traffickers, who he said "exploit misery and despair" and encourage migrants to illegally cross the Channel and the Mediterranean.

"We also want to better control our borders," Barnier added, citing the example of Germany, which has recently tightened controls in response to several suspected Islamist attacks.

"For as long as necessary, France will continue to re-establish controls at its own borders, as permitted by European rules and as Germany has just done," Barnier said.

By introducing tougher policies, France would be able to "integrate those we choose to welcome into our country in a proper and dignified manner," the prime minister added.

Barnier delivered his speech following the recent rape and murder of a 19-year-old Paris student, which has further inflamed French debate on immigration after a Moroccan was named as the suspected attacker.

Prosecutors have said the 22-year-old suspect had been the subject of an expulsion order, while France's far right has been accused of seeking to exploit the tragedy.

- 'Pragmatism' -

The prime minister said his government would seek to facilitate "the exceptional extension" of a detention period for undocumented migrants in order to better enforce expulsion orders.

"We issue more than 100,000 orders to leave the country, but tens of thousands of illegal immigrants remain on our territory," Barnier added.

France routinely issues deportation orders, but only around seven percent of them are enforced, compared to 30 percent across the European Union.

Barnier on Tuesday said that the hot-button issue should be approached with humanity.

"Immigration is an issue that we must look at with lucidity and confront with pragmatism," he added.

Every year, France receives more than 150,000 asylum applications and two-thirds are rejected, Barnier said, adding he wanted the government to process such requests more quickly.

Critics have accused Barnier of pandering to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party, which could decide the fate of his minority government.

Last December, France passed a controversial immigration law.

The bill was hardened to gain the support of the RN and other right-wing MPs.

But the country's highest constitutional authority censured most of the new amendments which were dropped before President Emmanuel Macron signed it into law.

On Tuesday, Le Pen said she wanted Barnier's government to draft a "restrictive" new immigration law that would include measures previously struck down by the Constitutional Council.

"We will remain the tireless and vigilant guardians of the interests of France and the French people," Le Pen, who hopes to succeed Macron in a 2027 election, said in parliament.