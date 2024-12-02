French PM Risks Tumbling In Hostile Parliament Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces the biggest risk yet of being deposed by a hostile National Assembly as his government presents Monday a social security financing plan that has the opposition up in arms.
Barnier, a conservative appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in September in the wake of an inconclusive general election, has no majority in parliament and lives under the constant threat of a no-confidence vote that would, if successful, force him and his team to step down.
Key to any such vote is Marine Le Pen, the parliamentary leader of the far-right National Rally that has expressed its opposition to several aspects of the government's 2025 budget plan, including the social security financing project to be debated in the National Assembly.
These include planned cuts in employer social contributions, a partial end to inflation-indexing of pensions and a less generous prescription drug reimbursement policy.
If Barnier fails to find a parliamentary majority backing the measures, he is expected to use executive powers to adopt them without a vote, a procedure called "49.
3" after the constitutional article detailing the prerogative.
Such a move, however, would trigger a vote of no-confidence that he could survive only if Le Pen's party abstains, with Barnier having little hope of finding any support left of centre.
A no-confidence motion could come as early as Wednesday.
If the government falls over article 49.3, it would be the first successful such no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.
Le Pen reacted icily Sunday after Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said the government did not plan any further changes to the social security budget plan.
"We have taken note," she told AFP, calling the stance "extremely closed-minded and partisan behaviour".
Recent Stories
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
More Stories From World
-
Marseille down Monaco with late penalty, Lyon score four7 minutes ago
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of US presidency17 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors17 minutes ago
-
Wars, regional tensions boost arms sales: report27 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top37 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table37 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table47 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 result47 minutes ago
-
Kosovo, Serbia engage in war of words after canal blast57 minutes ago
-
Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: govt allies57 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table57 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated57 minutes ago