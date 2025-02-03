Open Menu

French PM Set To Force Budget Through Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will Monday force through France's budget without a vote, a move set to prompt a no-confidence motion from the left that could topple his government after less than two months in office.

Bayrou, a veteran centrist named by President Emmanuel Macron on December 13 to end months of political crisis following last summer's inconclusive legislative elections, is nowhere near having a parliamentary majority.

In a newspaper interview published Sunday, he announced he would ram through the budget legislation this week using article 49.

3 of the constitution, which allows governments to pass laws without a vote in parliament.

"Now we must move towards adoption without delay. A country like ours cannot remain without a budget," Bayrou told the La Tribune Dimanche Sunday newspaper.

"The only way is to engage the government's responsibility. This will be done this Monday," he said in reference to article 49.3.

