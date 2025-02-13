French PM Survives 3rd No-confidence Vote Over Social Security Financing Bill
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived a third no-confidence vote in the French National Assembly on Wednesday over the 2025 social security financing bill.
According to results announced by National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, 121 out of 577 deputies voted in favor of ousting Bayrou after he activated the special constitutional power of passing a bill without the National Assembly's green light. A no-confidence vote needs at least 289 votes in the National Assembly.
Now considered adopted by the National Assembly, the bill will be examined by the French Senate, the upper house of the French Parliament.
According to Le Figaro, the bill includes a 2.6-percent increase in health spending, bringing the total to 264.2 billion Euros (274 billion U.S. Dollars).
Bayrou was appointed prime minister by French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 13 after his predecessor Michel Barnier was ousted in a no-confidence vote.
Recent Stories
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
More Stories From World
-
French PM survives 3rd no-confidence vote over social security financing bill2 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Taiwan department store injures at least 1212 minutes ago
-
White House says American among three detainees freed by Belarus12 minutes ago
-
Methane gas explosion kills three coal miners in N. Afghanistan42 minutes ago
-
About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump buyout program52 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon back in court for impeachment hearing2 hours ago
-
Playgrounds come alive again with Brazil school phone ban2 hours ago
-
Fire at Rio de Janeiro Carnival costume factory injures 212 hours ago
-
Trump and Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Fire at Rio de Janeiro Carnival costume factory injures 213 hours ago
-
North Korea destroys family reunion centre in 'inhumane act', Seoul says4 hours ago
-
Facing egg shortage, Americans bring chickens home to roost4 hours ago