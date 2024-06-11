Open Menu

French PM Vows To 'do Everything' To 'avoid The Worst' In Snap Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

French PM vows to 'do everything' to 'avoid the worst' in snap polls

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) France's premier vowed on Tuesday to do everything to avoid "the worst" outcome in snap legislative elections called by President Emmanuel Macron in a risky effort to combat the rise of the far right.

Macron called the election after the far-right national Rally (RN) polled more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance led by Renaissance in the European elections.

"I will fulfil my duty as a citizen devoted to his country who will do everything to avoid the worst", Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told ruling party MPs in a closed-door meeting, according to aides, saying the far right was "at the gates of power" in France.

The premier had been kept out of initial discussions about the possibility of calling snap elections in the wake of this weekend's European polls and warned Macron of the risks when he was finally informed, according to reports in French media including the Le Monde daily.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister France Alliance Media

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

15 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

15 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

15 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

16 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

16 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

16 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

16 hours ago

More Stories From World