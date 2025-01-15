French PM Vows To Tackle 'excessive' Debt, Reopens Pensions Debate
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday warned parliament about his country's spiralling debt and said he was ready to reopen talks on pension reform, hoping to avoid defeat in any no-confidence vote that could prolong the country's rumbling political crisis.
"The task that the country has set for us is to return to stability," he said in his first policy speech to a divided parliament.
Bayrou, who became France's fourth prime minister in a year when he took office a month ago, faces a huge challenge to get agreement on a long-overdue budget plan for 2025 and resolve bitter disputes over a controversial pension reform.
Like his predecessor Michel Barnier, who lasted just three months before being deposed in a no-confidence vote, Bayrou lacks a majority in the National Assembly and could be dispatched just as easily if he fails to win at least tacit backing from enough opposition deputies.
French politics was plunged into chaos last year when President Emmanuel Macron called an election to break political deadlock but the vote returned a hopelessly divided lower chamber.
A sustainable budget plan for this year is the priority for Bayrou, 73, after Barnier's austerity budget was jettisoned along with his government.
Bayrou has been negotiating with the various blocs, with the far-right and most of the left rejecting deep spending cuts.
But Bayrou is mindful of the need to tackle France's spiralling deficit and growing debt.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From World
-
French PM vows to tackle 'excessive' debt, reopens pensions debate5 minutes ago
-
Panama Canal will 'remain' Panamanian: UN maritime chief14 minutes ago
-
UK's Princess Catherine says she is in remission from cancer15 minutes ago
-
Venezuela restricts diplomats from France, Italy, Netherlands15 minutes ago
-
Four children a day killed or injured by leftover explosives from Syrian conflict: UNICEF15 minutes ago
-
Dozens rescued, 15 bodies pulled from South Africa mine34 minutes ago
-
Ukraine hits Russian army factories, energy hubs in 'massive' barrage5 hours ago
-
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony6 hours ago
-
87 Pakistani students participate in HMUN Dubai 20255 hours ago
-
Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj7 hours ago
-
UK launches probe into dominance of Google search8 hours ago
-
Gaza truce talks enter 'final round': source briefed on negotiations8 hours ago