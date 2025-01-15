Open Menu

French PM Vows To Tackle 'excessive' Debt, Reopens Pensions Debate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:20 AM

French PM vows to tackle 'excessive' debt, reopens pensions debate

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday warned parliament about his country's spiralling debt and said he was ready to reopen talks on pension reform, hoping to avoid defeat in any no-confidence vote that could prolong the country's rumbling political crisis.

"The task that the country has set for us is to return to stability," he said in his first policy speech to a divided parliament.

Bayrou, who became France's fourth prime minister in a year when he took office a month ago, faces a huge challenge to get agreement on a long-overdue budget plan for 2025 and resolve bitter disputes over a controversial pension reform.

Like his predecessor Michel Barnier, who lasted just three months before being deposed in a no-confidence vote, Bayrou lacks a majority in the National Assembly and could be dispatched just as easily if he fails to win at least tacit backing from enough opposition deputies.

French politics was plunged into chaos last year when President Emmanuel Macron called an election to break political deadlock but the vote returned a hopelessly divided lower chamber.

A sustainable budget plan for this year is the priority for Bayrou, 73, after Barnier's austerity budget was jettisoned along with his government.

Bayrou has been negotiating with the various blocs, with the far-right and most of the left rejecting deep spending cuts.

But Bayrou is mindful of the need to tackle France's spiralling deficit and growing debt.

