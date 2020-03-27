UrduPoint.com
French PM Warns 'difficult' Days Ahead Over Coronavirus

Fri 27th March 2020

French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus

France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned that the situation would be "difficult in the days to come

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned that the situation would be "difficult in the days to come.""We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon," Edouard Philippe said after a cabinet meeting held by video conference.

