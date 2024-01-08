PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) French ministers on Monday awaited a cabinet reshuffle expected this week from by President Emmanuel Macron, with the job of the prime minister herself at risk.

Commentators see the reshuffle as essential to relaunch Macron's centrist presidency for the final three years of his term and prevent him becoming a "lame duck" leader.

Since he defeated the far-right to win a second term of office in 2022, Macron has faced protests over unpopular pension reforms, the loss of his overall majority in parliamentary elections and controversy over immigration legislation. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the second woman to lead the French government has weathered these problems but never dispelled doubts about her future.

Under the French system, the president sets general policies and the prime minister is responsible for day-to-day government management, meaning the latter often pays the price when an administration runs into turbulence.

There was speculation the reshuffle would be announced late last week. But no news emerged over the weekend. "Things will move at the start of the week, probably with a new prime minister on Monday," said a Macron advisor.

Le Monde daily quoted a source as saying it was "possible" Borne could stay but this was "not the most probable" option.

Macron met Borne, 62, on Sunday night, his office said, although it was unclear what they discussed beyond flooding in northern France and a looming cold snap across the country.

The two leading candidates to replace her are 37-year-old armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu and 43-year-old former agriculture minister Julien Denormandie.

Either choice risks exacerbating tensions within Macron's movement.

Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist MoDem party, whose early endorsement of Macron was key to his initial 2017 election success, told BFM tv a change in government makeup was "necessary".

While Macron cannot run again in 2027, relaunching his government is seen as crucial to help prevent far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen becoming president.

Other key posts are also subject to uncertainty.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, 41, a right-winger who spearheaded the immigration reform but burned his fingers when it was initially rejected by parliament, was seen as a candidate for a new job, possibly as foreign minister.

But recent reports indicate he may stay in his post.

The future of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is also unsure.

Macron likes "keeping all options open until the last moment", said a source close to the Elysee.

He is also accused by critics of micro-managing and centralising power in the Elysee.

If Borne goes, the new prime minister would be the fourth under Macron since 2017.

"I have a scoop for you. I know the name of the (new) prime minister," left-wing politician Raphael Glucksmann joked on France 2 television.

"It's Emmanuel Macron! And the foreign minister will also be Emmanuel Macron, as will the defence minister and the culture minister."

jmt-fff-sjw/as/gil