French Police Academy Students Behind Secret Post-Curfew Party To Be Expelled - Minister

Mon 02nd November 2020

French Police Academy Students Behind Secret Post-Curfew Party to Be Expelled - Minister

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he would seek the expulsion of students of the police academy in the southern city of Nimes who organized an illicit party after curfew hours on the eve of another nationwide lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he would seek the expulsion of students of the police academy in the southern city of Nimes who organized an illicit party after curfew hours on the eve of another nationwide lockdown.

Authorities of the Nimes National Police school launched an administrative probe into the mass gathering organized last week by some of the students. By the time the French government declared a second nationwide lockdown on October 30, curfews had already been in effect in Nimes and most other parts of France for at least a week.

"I am waiting for a report of National Police director general about who exactly was behind [the party].

These students will be expelled. You cannot be a police officer and laugh at the rules that you impose on others. To be respected, you have to be respectable. On the basis of evidence, I will expel these students from the uniform of the national police," Darmanin told French broadcaster BFMTV.

The spread of the coronavirus has been on the rise in France since early autumn. On October 25, the French health authorities recorded a daily high of over 52,000 cases.

As of Monday, France has registered over 1.4 million coronavirus cases, including 37,019 related fatalities.

