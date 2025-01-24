Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) French police have arrested 10 people suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and torture of the co-founder of a global crypto Currency company and his partner, prosecutors said, with the case to be handed to anti-gang investigators Friday.

The suspects -- nine men and one woman -- were taken into custody late Thursday. Three of them were arrested in the city of Chateauroux in central France, and three in Etampes in the Paris region.

David Balland, a co-founder and former employee of Ledger -- a world leader in security systems for crypto and digital assets -- and his partner were taken from his home in Mereau in the Loire region early Tuesday, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters.

Another Ledger co-founder, Eric Larcheveque, alerted police to the kidnapping after receiving a video showing a mutilated finger belonging to Balland, and a ransom demand, a source close to the case said.

The kidnappers asked for "a large crypto currency sum", Beccuau said, without saying how large.

Part of the sum was handed over as part of negotiations handled by police, but most of the crypto assets were seized and frozen, she said.

Police located and freed Balland on Wednesday, and he was taken to hospital for treatment of his injury.

His partner, who had been taken to a different location by the presumed kidnappers, was found tied up in a car.

Most of the suspects were already known to police for past criminal activities, but none had previously been involved in gang-related crime, the prosecutor added.

Police are probing the case with a view to potentially bringing charges for gang-related kidnapping, acts of torture and armed extortion, Beccuau said.