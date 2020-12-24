French Police Arrest 12 People Suspected of Conducting 3 Armed Robberies in Row - Reports

French security forces have placed 12 people in custody, including some believed to be minors, for three consecutive armed robberies in the Val-de-Marne department in central France, the Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) French security forces have placed 12 people in custody, including some believed to be minors, for three consecutive armed robberies in the Val-de-Marne department in central France, the Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday. The police found a large part of objects, stolen from three families in three night attacks, which the suspects allegedly carried out as members of an organized gang, in their own place of residence.

According to a source close to the investigation, all those in police custody are young migrants.

They allegedly conducted three armed robberies, the latest on the same day of their arrest, physically abusing some of their victims, looting their houses and taking valuable objects, including money, pieces of jewelry and credit cards. Among those robbed were an elderly couple, a family with two children, and a man.

According to the newspaper, the investigators were able to locate a house where the suspects were living after they found stolen bicycles near the building.