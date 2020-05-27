UrduPoint.com
French Police Arrest 13 Over Migrant Lorry Deaths In Britain: Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

French police arrest 13 over migrant lorry deaths in Britain: prosecutors

French police have arrested 13 people in the Paris region over suspected links to a migrant smuggling ring responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain last October, prosecutors said Wednesday

The arrests were made during a raid carried out jointly with Belgian police on Tuesday, with 13 people also arrested around Brussels as part of the investigation.

