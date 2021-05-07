French Police Arrest 6 Neo-Nazis Preparing Attack on Masonic Lodge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) French police have apprehended six members of a Neo-Nazis group in the northeastern French Bas-Rhin department who were preparing a terrorist attack on a Masonic lodge, media reported on Friday.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the detentions took place on Tuesday. During the operation, law enforcement troops found weapons, including knives, money, and ammunition.

The plotters, belonging to the group called "Honneur et Nation" (Honor and Nation), were reportedly planning a terrorist attack under the name "Alsace project" on the Masonic lodge in the department of Moselle.

Three of the six suspects were released, and the rest, including two men aged 56 and 29, as well as a woman aged 53, will be referred to an investigating magistrate on Friday. According to the outlet, France's counter-terrorism prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into a terrorist conspiracy regarding the case.