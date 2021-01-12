UrduPoint.com
French Police Arrest 7 Suspects After French Teacher's Beheading - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

French police arrested seven suspects on Tuesday in a sprawling probe into the brutal murder of Samuel Paty, a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris in October, media said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) French police arrested seven suspects on Tuesday in a sprawling probe into the brutal murder of Samuel Paty, a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris in October, media said.

The seven, aged between 17 and 21, were members of discussion groups that the teacher's killer was part of, according to a judicial source cited by the BFMTV channel.

They were arrested in the cities of Toulouse, Lyon, Rouen and Besancon, as well as in the Seine-et-Marne and Maine-et-Loire departments.

Abdoullakh Anzorov, a teenage refugee of Chechen origin, slaughtered 47-year-old Paty for showing cartoons to students that depicted Prophet Mohammad. Anzorov was shot dead by the police.

