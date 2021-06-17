French Police Arrest Man for Double Murder in Cold Case Dating Back to 1990s - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) French police have arrested a man suspected of killing his wife and daughter 28 years ago in France's south-east, media reported on Wednesday.

The bodies of Michele Marinescu, aged 43, and her 13-year-old daughter, Christine, were found in January 1993 in the Sassenage commune located in the Isere department.

According to the Dauphine Libere outlet, Marian Marinescu was arrested on suspicion of murder due to advances in technology that managed to identify his DNA on the bodies of the victims.

The suspect previously deflected suspicion by claiming that at the time of the killings, he was on vacation with a second child in Romania.

The man is charged with a sexual offense, as the girl was raped before being killed.