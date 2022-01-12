UrduPoint.com

French Police Arrest Man Over 2012 Alps Killing Of British Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 06:51 PM

French police on Wednesday detained a man over the 2012 killing of a British family of Iraqi origin in a remote Alpine region, prosecutors said, a rare development in one of France's most notorious unsolved cold cases

French police on Wednesday detained a man over the 2012 killing of a British family of Iraqi origin in a remote Alpine region, prosecutors said, a rare development in one of France's most notorious unsolved cold cases.

The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual's movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on September 5, 2012, prosecutors in Annecy said.

The individual was detained by police from the Alpine town of Chambery. BFM tv said he was a man who had already been interviewed by police as a witness in the case but never detained.

Saad al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist in France, was gunned down along with his 47-year-old wife Iqbal and her 74-year-old mother in a woodland car park close to the village of Chevaline in the hills above Lake Annecy.

