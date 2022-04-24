French Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Priest In Nice - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Police have arrested a man who stabbed a priest during a morning service in Nice, French broadcaster BFM tv reported on Sunday.
The priest was stabbed with the knife in the Saint-Pierre-d'Arene de Nice church during a Sunday morning service, and a nun, who was trying to prevent the attack, suffered an arm injury, the broadcaster said citing a police source.
The suspect, a 31-year-old French with a bipolar disorder, is unknown to law enforcers, the broadcaster noted, adding that the probe is underway.