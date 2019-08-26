UrduPoint.com
French Police Arrest Some 100 Protesters During G7 Summit In Biarritz - Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) French police arrested about 100 protesters during G7 Summit in the coastal city of Biarritz, Amnesty International said in a news release on Monday.

"Despite the fact that only very few violent incidents were observed during the three days, about 100 people were arrested between 23 and 25 August, with about 70 of them placed in pre-charge detention with some trials expected to start today," the release said.

Among the arrested were three women observers from the French Human Rights League. The police arrested them on August 24 and released a day later, the release said.

Amnesty International claimed that the G7 meeting had been marred by an unjustifiable crackdown on freedom of assembly and movement.

"From the beginning of this G7 Summit in Biarritz, it was clear that the French authorities had a plan to restrict freedom of assembly and movement, with the announced presence of more than 13,000 police to man the area," Amnesty International's France researcher Marco Perolini said in the release.

The G7 group of countries comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The main topic of this year's summit was the fight against inequality and advancement of universal access to social welfare.

