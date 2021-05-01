French Police Arrests 34 People During May Day Demonstrations in Paris - Interior Minister

French police detained 34 people during the May Day demonstrations in Paris, the county's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) French police detained 34 people during the May Day demonstrations in Paris, the county's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on Saturday.

The traditional May Day demonstration began in Paris after 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) as people gathered at the Place de la Republique. Representatives of trade unions and youth organizations, socialist and communist parties, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vest movement are taking part in the march.

"My thanks to the police and gendarmes for their actions against those who came not to manifest, but to destroy. As of now, 34 people have been detained in Paris," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier in the day, reports of clashes between the police and demonstrators emerged. Law enforcement officers used tear gas.

The radical Black Bloc activists joined the May Day demonstration in Paris, vandalized banks and smashed bus stop windows. The march was temporarily blocked.