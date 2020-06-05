UrduPoint.com
French Police Ban Two George Floyd Protests Near US Embassy In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:13 PM

The Paris police have decided on Friday to ban demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, which were planned to take place in front of the US Embassy on June 6, as coronavirus related restrictions, including public gatherings, remain in effect in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Paris police have decided on Friday to ban demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, which were planned to take place in front of the US Embassy on June 6, as coronavirus related restrictions, including public gatherings, remain in effect in France.

"In accordance with the decree of May 31, 2020, on the health emergency [regarding the COVID-19 outbreak], the prefect of police decided to ban two rallies [over George Floyd's death] organized on Saturday, June 6," the Paris Police Prefecture said in a statement.

Apart from health risks, such demonstrations can generate "disturbances to public order" and cause "incidents" similar to those during an authorized protest against racial injustice and police violence in Paris on June 2, the police department added.

Anti-police demonstrations mirroring the US Black Lives Matter movement took place on June 2 in several of the country's cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Lille, despite the police ban. Thousands of protesters gathered in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-years-old black French citizen who died in police custody in 2016.

Protests against police violence and racism have escalated worldwide in solidarity with demonstrations in the US over George Floyd's case.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died last week in the US city of Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

