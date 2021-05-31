UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Capture Fugitive Ex-soldier After Huge Manhunt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:13 PM

French police capture fugitive ex-soldier after huge manhunt

Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt, officials said

Le LardinSaintLazare, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt, officials said.

The government's top official in the Dordogne region, Frederic Perissat, told a press conference in Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare that the suspect was shot and wounded after exchanging fire with police, and had been taken into custody.

His injuries are "serious," said Andre Petillot, the head of the gendarme police for the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, who added that no officers had been wounded.

Authorities had released earlier Monday a picture of the suspect, Terry Dupin, describing the bearded 29-year-old as a "dangerous individual." He was hiding out in a forest outside the village of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, whose 1,800 residents had been ordered to stay indoors during the search.

Elite tactical units and around 300 gendarmes backed up by armoured vehicles, helicopters and sniffer dogs had surrounded a four-square-kilometre (1,000 acres) patch of dense and rocky woods.

The search began after Dupin showed up at his ex-partner's home at around midnight on Saturday, police sources said, despite a restraining order following four previous domestic violence convictions, the most recent in February.

He allegedly struck the woman and then fired a .30-30 Winchester hunting rifle at her new boyfriend, without hitting him.

- 'Model employee' - Dupin was wearing an ankle bracelet that informs police if he approaches the former partner, with whom he had three children, but it does not function as a tracking device.

"Contact had been established several times... but was followed by gunfire. Each time there was contact with him, he's opened fire," Perissat said Sunday.

The man had indicated that he intended to go down guns blazing, and Petillot said Monday that "he was still in a suicidal frame of mind." Dupin was no longer allowed to own weapons and probably obtained the rifle illegally, a police source said.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the most recent domestic violence conviction, of which eight were suspended, but in May a court reduced the sentence to an obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

Dupin served in the army from 2011 to 2016, and was currently working as a truck driver at a public works company.

"He was a model employee, we couldn't fault him for anything," the firm's owner, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

"We knew he had been in the military... but nothing else," she said. "We would have never suspected anything like this."

Related Topics

Firing Fire Army Police France Company Driver Vehicles Man Winchester February May Women Sunday 2016 From Government Top Court Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

15 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister discusses COVID-19 situation with h ..

12 seconds ago

Qatar Airways CEO Says Company Expects to Expand A ..

13 seconds ago

Corrupt PML-N has no concern with public issues: S ..

15 seconds ago

15 UET alumni qualify in CSS 2020

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.