French police charge Africa car smugglers

Versailles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :French police said Saturday they had arrested and charged seven members of a gang accused of stealing cars in France and smuggling them by container to Africa.

Investigations began in June after two shipping containers were found containing three stolen cars in a small village west of Paris.

The probe revealed a "highly-organised" operation, police said.

The suspects, aged 20-35, operated at night, mostly in the Paris area.

First they would break into the car, plug a computer into the on-board diagnostic port and use software to reprogramme the vehicle to accept a new key.

They would then pay someone 50 Euros ($60) to pick up the car and park it on the street with a new registration plate for days or even weeks.

Once the car was no longer deemed "traceable" it would be shipped in a container to Africa.

Investigators linked the gang to over 30 stolen vehicles, mainly SUVs.