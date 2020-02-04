UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Clear Last Migrant Camp In North Paris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:41 PM

French police clear last migrant camp in north Paris

French police on Tuesday cleared the last migrant tent camp in northeast Paris, moving 427 people to shelters as part of a plan to take migrants off the streets

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :French police on Tuesday cleared the last migrant tent camp in northeast Paris, moving 427 people to shelters as part of a plan to take migrants off the streets.

The migrants, who included four women, were living in 266 tents and makeshift shelters in a canal-side camp "strewn with waste and refuse," according to the authorities.

The operation to tear down the camp began at 6:00 am (0500 GMT) and lasted two hours, the regional prefecture said.

Dozens of informal settlements have sprung up in recent years around the French capital.

Many of the migrants have their sights on the northern Channel port of Calais, a jump-off point for crossings to Britain.

The authorities regularly tear down the camps, saying they pose a health hazard.

Last week, police moved more than 1,400 migrants, including 93 children, from anothercamp in northern Paris.

Related Topics

Police Calais Paris Women From

Recent Stories

Greek Police Detain 40 Illegal Migrants at Riots o ..

1 minute ago

Record sale being witnessed atThe Utility Stores C ..

1 minute ago

Rocket fire targets Syria oil facilities: state me ..

1 minute ago

Training on modern lines must for high performance ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus' Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Plans ..

8 minutes ago

UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.