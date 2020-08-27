French Police Conduct Operation in Area of Grenoble Used for Drug Trafficking - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The French police have conducted a routine inspection of the Mistral district of the eastern city of Grenoble following viral videos published on social networks that show armed drug dealers using the area as a point of sale, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The videos, which show heavily armed men openly carrying assault rifles, went viral after having been published earlier in the week. Darmanin said he had instructed the police to carry out an operation to ensure the "republican order" and the state authority in the area.

"The state does not know a zone of non-law.

160 arrests in the neighborhood [of Mistral, Grenoble have been made] since the beginning of the year. Daily operations [have been carried out] in common areas. Thanks to all the state services mobilized," Darmanin wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Reportedly, no arrests have been made during the operation. Nevertheless, an investigation into the matter has been opened.

The Grenoble city, the capital of the Isere department located in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, was hit by a series of shootouts this summer, which resulted in some fatalities and several people injured.