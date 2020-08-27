UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Conduct Operation In Area Of Grenoble Used For Drug Trafficking - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:34 PM

French Police Conduct Operation in Area of Grenoble Used for Drug Trafficking - Minister

The French police have conducted a routine inspection of the Mistral district of the eastern city of Grenoble following viral videos published on social networks that show armed drug dealers using the area as a point of sale, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The French police have conducted a routine inspection of the Mistral district of the eastern city of Grenoble following viral videos published on social networks that show armed drug dealers using the area as a point of sale, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The videos, which show heavily armed men openly carrying assault rifles, went viral after having been published earlier in the week. Darmanin said he had instructed the police to carry out an operation to ensure the "republican order" and the state authority in the area.

"The state does not know a zone of non-law.

160 arrests in the neighborhood [of Mistral, Grenoble have been made] since the beginning of the year. Daily operations [have been carried out] in common areas. Thanks to all the state services mobilized," Darmanin wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Reportedly, no arrests have been made during the operation. Nevertheless, an investigation into the matter has been opened.

The Grenoble city, the capital of the Isere department located in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, was hit by a series of shootouts this summer, which resulted in some fatalities and several people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Minister Twitter Sale Grenoble All

Recent Stories

Russia blames US for Syria confrontation

2 minutes ago

EU Defense Ministers Plan to Discuss East Mediterr ..

2 minutes ago

Finance staff of Health Dept receives financial ma ..

2 minutes ago

TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits company

5 minutes ago

Fakhar for enhancing cooperation with Egypt in fil ..

5 minutes ago

UoP announces holiday on Muharram 9

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.