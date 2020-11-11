French Police Conduct Operation to Seize Drugs in Lyon, Arrest Seven People - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) French security forces have carried out a drug-seizing operation in the French city of Lyon, and arrested seven smugglers, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Police operations to tackle drug trafficking are carried out regularly. In particular, last week, law enforcement officers reportedly arrested six individuals while they were unloading a truck with some 500 kg (0.5 tonnes) of cannabis not far from Lyon.

The truck came from Spain and headed to the eastern French Isere department.

"As part of the #antistups [anti-drug] plan that we are leading, an exceptional operation was carried out by the @Policenational [National Police] in Lyon. Report: 7 people arrested, 2.4 tonnes of cannabis seized, ‚¬ 1.8 million [over $2.1 million] seized, 1 clandestine packaging lab discovered," Darmanin tweeted late on Tuesday.

Reportedly, individuals of French and Spanish origin were among those arrested.