UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Demand Greater Protection After Officer's Killing

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:45 PM

French police demand greater protection after officer's killing

Thousands of French police officers rallied in Paris on Wednesday demanding better protection and harsher punishment for attacks against them, two weeks after the killing of an officer sent shockwaves through the force

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Thousands of French police officers rallied in Paris on Wednesday demanding better protection and harsher punishment for attacks against them, two weeks after the killing of an officer sent shockwaves through the force.

Police unions had called for the gathering after officer Eric Masson was shot dead earlier this month while investigating activity at a known drug-dealing site in the southern city of Avignon.

The death of the 36-year-old father-of-two caused deep shock in Avignon -- a city better known for its summer theatre festival than for violent crime.

It also reignited a debate over President Emmanuel Macron's record on fighting crime ahead of next year's presidential elections.

The demonstration outside the National Assembly was to remind deputies "that they must step up and legislate to make sure what has just happened doesn't happen again", said Fabien Vanhemelryck, the head of the Alliance police union.

It came on the same day that the government submitted an amendment to the penal code that could deprive anyone sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes committed against a police officer of the possibility of parole before 30 years served, up from 22 currently.

The draft, to be put to a vote in the National Assembly this week, is to "allow very firm punishment of the perpetrators of such acts", the government said.

But police unions deplore that the government has not acceded to their demand to also introduce mandatory minimum jail terms for violence against officers.

Patrice Ribeiro, who heads the Synergie Officers union, said "everyday low-level violence" had to be met with the full force of existing laws because "that is how a feeling of impunity starts and grows".

Anyone could join the protest, police unions said, with the organisers telling AFP that 35,000 people had done so, but no politician would be allowed to address the crowd, they said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made a discreet appearance, having told France Inter radio earlier that "I will tell them that we love them".

Most other political parties across the spectrum also sent representatives, one month ahead of regional elections seen as an early test for the public mood on security questions.

Only the far-left LFI party said it would stay away, calling the police appeals "a list of corporatist demands".

Statements from police officers relating their experiences in the field were broadcast from a stage.

Related Topics

Dead National Assembly Protest Police Vote Jail France Paris Same Alliance SITE From Government Love

Recent Stories

Group of independent candidates much likely to ju ..

17 minutes ago

"We'll never forsake Palestinian brethren", says G ..

17 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 19 May 2021

17 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

17 minutes ago

Mohib directs quality, timely completion of projec ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.