French Police Deploy Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reforms in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Masked radicals dressed in all black clashed with police during protests against the proposed changes in the pension system in Paris on Saturday, and French police resorted to tear gas in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Clashes occurred during the protest against the pension reform when people gathered in front of the Pompidou Center in the heart of the French capital. The radicals threw stones at police officers, smashed a bus stop, and burned garbage bins. Police responded by using tear gas to disperse the protest.

Earlier on Saturday, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas against the participants of the yellow vest protest, held for the last time this year. Several hundred people joined the protest, which started from the Place de la Bourse in the second administrative district of Paris.

Protesters were calling for an indefinite strike against pension reforms, amnesty for yellow vests, and for the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The protesters passed through Republic Square. When yellow vests were on Boulevard de Magenta, the clashes with police started. The situation calmed shortly afterward and the yellow vests continued their rally toward Paris-Nord train station, where they joined the strike against the pension reform.

People were shouting that they were "on strike until retirement."

The nationwide strike began in early December in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered many public service employees.