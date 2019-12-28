French Police Deploy Tear Gas During Protests In Paris
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:24 PM
Masked radicals dressed in all black clashed with police during protests in Paris on Saturday, and French police resorted to tear gas in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported
Clashes occurred during the protest against the pension reform when people gathered in front of the Pompidou Center in the heart of the French capital.
The radicals threw stones at police officers, smashed a bus stop, and burned garbage bins.