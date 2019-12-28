UrduPoint.com
French Police Deploy Tear Gas During Protests In Paris

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Masked radicals dressed in all black clashed with police during protests in Paris on Saturday, and French police resorted to tear gas in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Masked radicals dressed in all black clashed with police during protests in Paris on Saturday, and French police resorted to tear gas in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Clashes occurred during the protest against the pension reform when people gathered in front of the Pompidou Center in the heart of the French capital.

The radicals threw stones at police officers, smashed a bus stop, and burned garbage bins.

Police responded by using tear gas to disperse the protest.

