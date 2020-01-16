UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Detain 6 Protesters During Pension Reform Strike In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

French Police Detain 6 Protesters During Pension Reform Strike in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Paris prefecture said on Thursday that police had detained six people during a strike against the government's universal pension plan in the French capital.

"At 5.00 p.m. [16:00 GMT], police officers carried out 6 arrests," the prefecture said on Twitter.

The France Info broadcaster reported, citing the General Confederation of Labour trade union, that about 250,000 people took part in the rally.

On December 5, France saw the beginning of the indefinite national strike against French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport. As a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.

Related Topics

Police Twitter France Paris December From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congrats Saqi on being elec ..

2 minutes ago

NAB given opportunity for filing reply to Raja Per ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Adviser chairs meeting of District Sport Officers ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.