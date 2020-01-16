French Police Detain 6 Protesters During Pension Reform Strike in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Paris prefecture said on Thursday that police had detained six people during a strike against the government's universal pension plan in the French capital.

"At 5.00 p.m. [16:00 GMT], police officers carried out 6 arrests," the prefecture said on Twitter.

The France Info broadcaster reported, citing the General Confederation of Labour trade union, that about 250,000 people took part in the rally.

On December 5, France saw the beginning of the indefinite national strike against French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport. As a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.