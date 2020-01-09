UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Detain 9 People During Pension Reform Strike In Paris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

French Police Detain 9 People During Pension Reform Strike in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Paris prefecture said on Thursday that police had detained nine people during this year's first strike against the government's universal pension plan in the French capital, as well as used tear gas to disperse violent rioters in the city center.

"In order to ensure the safety of people and property, law enforcement officers are carrying out preventive checks before the start of the demonstration. At 2:45 a.m. [13:45 GMT], 9 people were detained," the prefecture said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, radical protesters clashed with police officers near the Paris-Saint-Lazare train station, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A group of young people, dressed in black, threw firecrackers, stones and garbage at the police on one of the streets adjacent to the station. The police, in turn, used smoke bombs and tear gas.

On December 5, France saw the beginning of the indefinite national strike against French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport. As a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.

Related Topics

Police Twitter France Young Paris December Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

27 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

27 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

27 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.