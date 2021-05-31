French police detain fugitive ex-soldier after manhunt: official

French police on Monday detained in southwest France a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on the security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt, officials said

The government's top official in the Dordogne region, Frederic Perissat, told a press conference in Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare that the suspect was shot and wounded by police, and had been taken into custody. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the man had been "neutralised" and praised the security forces for their actions.