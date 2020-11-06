French Police Detain Individual With Cutter Near School in Paris Suburb - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French law enforcement officers have taken into custody a suspicious individual with a cutter, who was yelling threats near a school in Seine-Saint-Denis department to the northeast of the French capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) French law enforcement officers have taken into custody a suspicious individual with a cutter, who was yelling threats near a school in Seine-Saint-Denis department to the northeast of the French capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"I salute the composure and dynamism of the police, who intervened very quickly to arrest a dangerous individual, armed with a cutter, in front of an elementary school in Seine-Saint-Denis. This individual was making threatening remarks," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The detention comes as France is in the midst of national dismay over growing Islamic threat in the wake of recent terrorist attacks, the latest one in Paris outskirts, where a teacher was beheaded by a radicalized teen on October 16, and another one in Nice, where an Islamist killed three people in a Catholic cathedral on October 29.

To combat the disturbing violent acts, counter-terrorism measures have been boosted across the country, including strengthening security in certain areas such as schools and places of worship.