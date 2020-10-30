French Police Detain Man Allegedly Linked to Attacker in Nice Deadly Stabbing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) French security forces have detained a man suspected of having contact with the attacker in a deadly stabbing in the French city of Nice, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a police source.

According to the media broadcaster, a 47-year-old man was taken into police custody on Thursday evening on suspicion of having been in contact with a 21-year-old Tunisian young man the day before he killed three people in Notre-Dame basilica in Nice.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, led by the central department of the judiciary police jointly with the General Directorate for Internal Security. Meanwhile, the attacker remains in hospital where he was taken after arrest due to injuries received during a police operation.