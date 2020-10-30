UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Police Detain Man Allegedly Linked To Attacker In Nice Deadly Stabbing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

French Police Detain Man Allegedly Linked to Attacker in Nice Deadly Stabbing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) French security forces have detained a man suspected of having contact with the attacker in a deadly stabbing in the French city of Nice, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a police source.

According to the media broadcaster, a 47-year-old man was taken into police custody on Thursday evening on suspicion of having been in contact with a 21-year-old Tunisian young man the day before he killed three people in Notre-Dame basilica in Nice.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, led by the central department of the judiciary police jointly with the General Directorate for Internal Security. Meanwhile, the attacker remains in hospital where he was taken after arrest due to injuries received during a police operation.

Related Topics

Police Young Nice Man Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

13 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

12 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

12 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.