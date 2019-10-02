French police detain man over stolen panther

French authorities have detained for questioning a man suspected of keeping a wild panther in an apartment from where it was rescued, only to be stolen from a zoo, legal sources said

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :French authorities have detained for questioning a man suspected of keeping a wild panther in an apartment from where it was rescued, only to be stolen from a zoo, legal sources said.

The animal, thought to be six months old and weighing 25-30 kilogrammes (55-66 Pounds), was spotted on a rooftop after escaping from a flat in the northern town of Armentieres on September 18.

The ink-black feline was tranquilized with a dart and taken to a zoo in Maubeuge near the Belgian border, awaiting a transfer to a centre that rehabilitates domesticated wild animals.

Instead, the cat was stolen a week later, with Maubeuge mayor Arnaud Decagny telling AFP that "considerable efforts" were made to force locks and evade zoo security systems.